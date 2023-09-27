WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Several Picketers Injured in Strike Hit and Run Crash

By News Desk
September 27, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Share
Several Picketers Injured in Strike Hit and Run Crash
(Getty Images)

Five people suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a picket line in Genesee County’s Swartz Creek.

Police say striking workers at the GM Flint Processing Center on Bristol Road were struck by a vehicle around 4:00 P.M. driven by an employee leaving the plant. Police say the picketers were blocking the driveway while the employee was trying to leave. The employee proceeded to drive through the line, according to police.

Two of the injured were taken to a local hospital. The driver has not been located at this time. The driver may have been in a dark colored HHR or PT Cruiser.

Popular Stories

1

Community Rallies in Support of Family Who Lost Son and Home in Fire
2

Two People Killed in Saginaw County Motorcycle Crash
3

Missing Woman Found in Woods in Alpena County by MSP K9
4

Man Killed In Thursday Saginaw Shooting
5

Deaths of Two Saginaw County Jail Inmates Under Investigation