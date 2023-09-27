Several Picketers Injured in Strike Hit and Run Crash

Five people suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a picket line in Genesee County’s Swartz Creek.

Police say striking workers at the GM Flint Processing Center on Bristol Road were struck by a vehicle around 4:00 P.M. driven by an employee leaving the plant. Police say the picketers were blocking the driveway while the employee was trying to leave. The employee proceeded to drive through the line, according to police.

Two of the injured were taken to a local hospital. The driver has not been located at this time. The driver may have been in a dark colored HHR or PT Cruiser.