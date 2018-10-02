Several Injured During Flint Protest

Several people were injured Tuesday morning, after a pickup truck collided with a group of protesters in Flint. Workers at the McDonald’s on Dort Highway near Lippincott were rallying for the right to form unions and a $15 an hour wage, when the truck slammed into the group just after 7:00 a.m.

Police Chief Tim Johnson said he doesn’t think the crash was intentional, and that the driver “seemed pretty shaken up.” He first said four or five people had non-life-threatening injuries, but later said eight people had been hospitalized. After hitting the protesters, the pickup sideswiped a Consumers Energy bucket truck. No employees of the utility were hurt, and the truck was not damaged. Consumers officials said they were cooperating with public safety personnel as the incident is investigated.

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer was among those participating in the protest. She was not injured. A post on her Twitter account said she was “incredibly sad that so many people were hurt.”