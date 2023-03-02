Several hospitalized after Lufthansa flight diverted to Dulles due to turbulence

Multiple people were hospitalized after a Lufthansa flight had to make an emergency landing Wednesday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia due to turbulence, officials said.

Lufthansa Flight No. 469 from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, was diverted and landed at Dulles at 9:10 p.m. EST after the plane experienced “severe turbulence” while over Tennessee, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to CBS News.

The Airbus A330 was at an altitude of about 37,000 feet when the turbulence occurred, the FAA said.

Seven people were transported to local hospitals, Dulles airport told CBS News in a statement.

No further details were immediately confirmed. The FAA is investigating.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando, Florida, was forced to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville after the crew reported a battery fire in an overhead bin, the FAA said. One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.