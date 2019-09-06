Several Bomb Threats Made Around Northern Michigan, MSU
(Michigan State Police courtesy photo)
Michigan State Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made the morning of Friday, September 6 across northern Michigan.
Police say businesses, hospitals and school appear to be the targets of the threats, which so far span six counties, including Iosco, Crawford, Arenac, Roscommon, Ogemaw and Otsego. None of threats have been deemed credible, though the buildings were placed on heightened security or soft lockdowns in many instances.
Also Friday morning, a bomb threat was made at the Michigan State University Hannah Administration Building. The building was evacuated along with MSU president Samuel Stanley and a number of trustees. Police have not said whether the MSU threat is related to the others made in northern Michigan.