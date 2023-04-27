WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Seventh grader brings school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness

By CBS News
April 27, 2023 11:11AM EDT
A seventh-grader in Michigan is being praised for his quick thinking after taking control of a school bus after the bus driver lost consciousness, according to a statement from the school district’s superintendent.

The situation unfolded on Wednesday while students were being transported home from Carter Middle School in Warren, Michigan, about 30 minutes north of Detroit. During the ride, a bus driver “became lightheaded and lost consciousness” while the bus was traveling on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road, according to Superintendent Robert D. Livernois.

A “quick-thinking” seventh-grade male student “saw the driver in distress and stepped to the front of the bus and helped bring it to a stop without incident,” Livernois said. 

The student has not been identified.

The Warren police and fire departments responded and tended to the driver, and students were safely loaded onto a different bus.

“The actions of the student who helped stop the bus made all the difference today, and I could not be prouder of his efforts,” Livernois said.

