Seven Saginaw Residents Charged In Drug Investigation

Federal officials have unsealed an indictment charging 10 individuals including seven from Saginaw with conspiring to distribute cocaine and cocaine base since at least the summer of 2017. The indictment alleges that over 500 grams of cocaine was involved in the conspiracy.

As part of the investigation federal, state and local authorities executed numerous search warrants at locations throughout Michigan.

The FBI’s Mid Michigan Safe Streets Task Force is leading the probe, aided by among other agencies the State Police, Saginaw Police, Bay City Public Safety, DEA, ATF and the Michigan Army National Guard. They all vowed continued cooperation as part of efforts to combat violent drug trafficking organizations threatening neighborhoods with dangerous narcotics.