Seven People Shot in Saginaw in Separate Incidents
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Saginaw responded to two separate incidents about an hour apart Sunday, May 31 in which a total of 7 people were shot.
The first incident occurred in the 700 block of Vermont St. on the city’s West Side just after 9:00 p.m. A domestic dispute occurred where a female shot her boyfriend in the arm. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported multiple victims in a shooting just after 10:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Essling on the city’s northeast side, though police say the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. A group of men were sitting in the front yard of a home when a suspect in a vehicle began shooting. Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.
Both Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police responded to the shootings and are continuing their investigation.