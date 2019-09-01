September is National Preparedness Month
The Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) are encouraging residents to prepare for emergencies and disasters by taking simple steps to keep oneself and loved ones safe.
Hurricane Dorian, expected to make landfall in Florida by Tuesday, September 3, highlights the need for an emergency plan. Police say residents should have a plan in place with family and friends, build an emergency preparedness kit and to learn life-saving skills like CPR and first aid.
MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments, plus public and private organizations in supporting emergency preparedness initiatives and encouraging residents to take action to prepare all throughout the month of September. Agencies nationwide are uniting under the name “Prepared, Not Scared” to encourage everyone to create a family plan and learn skills needed to help themselves until others arrive.
To learn more about preparing for emergencies and disasters and making an emergency preparedness plan, visit www.michigan.gov/miready.