September is National Preparedness Month
September is recognized as National Preparedness Month to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year.
2020 has shown Michigan residents the prudence of being prepared for any type of emergency. We’ve seen the rise of the coronavirus pandemic, plus flood events in several counties around the state. Emergency management officials say disaster can strike at any time, which is why they encourage all residents to develop a plan for when it does.
It’s best to first develop a plan and discuss it with your family, such as what to do in the event of a fire or if the power is out for an extended period of time. Make an emergency preparedness kit for your home and vehicle, with items like water, food and a first aid kit. Engage your community to come up with a community disaster plan to allow neighbors to help one another in the event of a disaster, and talk to your children about your plan to ensure they understand what to do in case you become separated or what they can do to be involved.
For information about emergency preparedness, visit ready.gov.