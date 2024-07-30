Separate Bridgeport Township Shootings Leave One Dead, Two Boys Injured

Police in Bridgeport Township are looking to the public for information about two separate shooting incidents that occurred Saturday.

Police first responded to an area of Williamson Road and Jordan Drive around 2:45 P.M. According to police, 22-year-old Quincy Jones was driving a Dodge SUV when he was shot by suspects in an unknown vehicle. The SUV then crashed into a tree. Jones died from his injuries.

While on the scene of the shooting, police received a call about another shooting about 1.5 miles away in the 3200 block of Williamson. There they found two juvenile boys who had been riding bicycles. Police say the boys were struck by an unknown vehicle, then a suspect got out of the vehicle and shot one of the boys twice. The boys were taken to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

It’s unknown if the incidents are related. Please call the Bridgeport Township Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL if you have any information.