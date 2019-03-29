Senior Living Project Boosts West Side Saginaw Neighborhood

Administrator Jodi Reymore in the therapy gym of the newly renovated Samaritas Senior Living of Saginaw

Saginaw based Samaritas Senior Living managed to complete a three year multi-phase renovation costing about $7,500,000 while keeping operations going.

Administrator Jodi Reymore says all accommodations are now private with over 90 beds to handle long term and memory care plus rehabilitation patients. Changes include a new state of the art therapy gym and landscaping. Steps taken during construction included building temporary walls to separate occupied spaces.

Samaritas which has locations across Michigan recently took over the State Street site which had operated as Luther Manor for about 50 years.