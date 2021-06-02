Senator Stabenow Visits Hemlock Semiconductor to Discuss Need for U.S. Solar Manufacturing Job Investment

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow says more investment in domestic solar supply chain manufacturing will help create more clean energy and more jobs.
Joined Tuesday by Hemlock Semiconductor CEO Mark Bassett; Senator Stabenow was given a tour of of the company’s polysilicone production plant, which produces the foundational material in semiconductors and solar panels, to discuss progress on the ‘Make It in America’ Act.
Stabenow says “America’s clean energy future depends on policies that signal long-term commitment to robust domestic supply chains[.]”
She adds this Act (which faces a senate vote as part of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act) aims to make it harder for federal agencies to use waivers to get around ‘Buy American’ requirements- especially for materials needed in a number of struggling industries.
Bassett agreed with Stabenow, sharing he believes that with the right investments, and sound public policies, the country can effectively build a domestic end-to-end supply chain for solar power generation and other equipment needing semiconductors.
Hemlock Semiconductor is the largest polysilicon producer in the U.S. and one of only five worldwide supplying the global semiconductor market.