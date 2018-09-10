Senator Stabenow Visits Bridgeport to Discuss Manufacturing

Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow made an appearance at Cignys Aerospace & Automotive of Bridgeport Monday to discuss the issues facing both Michigan and the United States regarding spending on manufacturing. Senator Stabenow began her two-day trip around the state Monday to inform Michiganders of her report on loopholes in the Buy American laws and bills she would like to pass in order for the billions of dollars being spent on product manufacturing overseas to be kept in the United States and even Michigan if viable.

The bills would help close loopholes in current regulations such as Domestic Non-Availability, Public Interest Exceptions, Products needing use outside the United States, and Qualifications being met by other trade agreements that allow for countries such as South Korea, Japan, or countries within the European Union to make products which could otherwise be made in America. Senator Stabenow also said that the processes already in place needs to be re-taught allowing for American companies willing to help to be utilized instead of skipped over to make a quicker and cheaper deal. Her appearance at Cignys was a way to show her support for American manufacturing and inform the area of its importance to the national stage. She said the one path that could solve the matter quicker than passing the proposed bills would be administrative action by the White House.