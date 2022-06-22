Senator Kevin Cramer suffers “serious” hand injury

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota has suffered a serious hand injury that could require the amputation of part of a finger on his right hand, the senator tweeted Wednesday.

Cramer suffered the injury during while doing yard work over the weekend, and required immediate surgery. Cramer clarified that the potential amputation would apply only to part of his little finger, not amputation of his whole hand. Cramer, whose injury runs the risk of infection, is remaining in North Dakota for medical care, meaning he’ll miss some key votes in the Senate. Cramer said he hopes to return sometime after July 4,

“While working in the yard over the weekend, I sustained a serious injury to my right hand, which required immediate surgery,” Cramer wrote. “I continue to remain in North Dakota close to medical care, as there is high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation. I am alert and in good spirits. Although I am missing this week of votes and hearings, I am monitoring Senate business closely and in constant contact with my colleagues and staff. I plan to return to Washington, D.C., after the Independence Day state work period and expect to be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps.”

Cramer’s communications director, Molly Beck, tweeted, “For those curious – the risk of amputation is for his fingers,” adding that the senator is “cracking jokes that his future NFL career is over.”

“Part of one little finger,” Cramer followed up on Twitter.

Cramer didn’t share exactly how the yard work incident happened.

The Senate is expected to vote this week on the most significant gun control legislation in decades. But Cramer wasn’t among the 10 initial Republicans who approved of the agreement outline that will provide it with at least 60 votes in the Senate. The Senate cleared a procedural hurdle for the bill Tuesday night.

Cramer, 61, has served in the Senate since 2019.