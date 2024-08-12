Senator Gary Peters Talks Natural Disaster Mitigation in Sanford Motorcycle Tour Stop

U.S. Senator Gary Peters concluded his annual motorcycle tour across Michigan and stopped in Sanford.

Peters spoke about the bipartisan legislation he aims to pass that will support communities better in the wake of disasters like the 2020 Midland County Flood.

“The bill has passed out of committee. It’s passed out of the Senate, and hopefully we can get it signed by the President,” said Peters. “We know that these natural disasters are coming with greater frequency and greater intensity… Thanks to the resilience and grit of this community and its leaders, Sanford continues to fight, not just to come back, but to come back stronger. They have shown us what it means to come together in the wake of a disaster,”

During his tour, Peters covered 800 miles, with stops in Traverse City, Sault Ste. Marie, and lastly Sanford. He also visited the Grand Valley Armory in Wyoming, Mi, where he secured $26 million for facility upgrades to better accommodate women servicemembers.