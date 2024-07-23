Senator Bob Menendez Is Resigning From Office After Corruption Conviction

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife Nadine Menendez arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, June 22, 2023, in Washington. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife were indicted Friday, Sept. 22, on bribery charges. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is resigning from office Aug. 20 following his conviction for taking bribes for corrupt acts including acting as an agent of the Egyptian government.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because the New Jersey Democrat’s decision hadn’t been made public.

The resignation gives Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy the ability to appoint someone to the Senate for the remainder of Menendez’s term, expiring Jan. 3.

Menendez was convicted of charges he sold the power of his office to three businessmen who sought favors.

Menendez says he’s innocent.

Menendez’s attorney hasn’t returned messages seeking comment.