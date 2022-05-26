Senate set to vote on domestic terrorism bill despite GOP opposition

▶ Watch Video: Texas mass shooting reignites debate on gun reform

Washington — The Senate on Thursday is set to hold a key procedural vote on a bill to bolster federal efforts to combat domestic terrorism in the wake of deadly mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The 11:30 a.m. vote to begin debate on the bill, known as the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022, is almost certain to fall short of the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome Republican opposition in the 50-50 Senate. Similar legislation passed the House in 2020, only to stall in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York first scheduled the vote earlier this week to respond to the Buffalo shooting, and on Thursday urged Republican members to advance the bill and begin a debate on domestic terrorism and strengthening gun laws aimed at preventing future mass shootings.

“Today is the day we can begin to debate on how to make these shootings less likely. And there’s an additional benefit to moving forward today — it’s a chance to have a larger debate to consider amendments on gun safety legislation in general, not just for those motivated by racism, as vital as it is to do that,” the Democratic leader said on the Senate floor.

“I know that many members on the other side hold views that are different than the views on this side of the aisle, so, let us move on this bill. Let us proceed. And then, they can bring them to the floor,” he added.

The shooting in Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed by a gunman wielding an AR-15 rifle, sparked renewed efforts by Democrats to enact further restrictions on guns, a goal that has proved elusive for nearly a decade since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Schumer said Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a staunch gun control advocate whose district included Sandy Hook when he served in the House, has opened talks with Republican senators to see if the two sides can find common ground on gun legislation. But Schumer said the talks are “not an invitation to negotiate indefinitely.”

“If these negotiations do not bear any fruit, the Senate will vote on gun legislation” when it returns from its Memorial Day recess in June, Schumer added.

The bill up for consideration on Thursday passed the Democratic-led House days after the Buffalo shooting, when a self-described white supremacist targeted a grocery store in a largely Black neighborhood and killed 10 people. One House Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, voted with Democrats to approve the bill.

The legislation would require the FBI, Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security to open offices dedicated to combating domestic terrorism and create a task force to address white supremacy in the U.S. military. The three agencies would be required to craft a joint report every six months examining “the domestic terrorism threat posed by White supremacists and neo-Nazis, including White supremacist and neo-Nazi infiltration of Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies and the uniformed service.”

Republican lawmakers argued the legislation would not have prevented the attack in Buffalo, and unfairly maligns police officers and members of the military.

“Today we will have a bill before us ostensibly titled and ostensibly about the subject of domestic terrorism. But this bill would more accurately be called, the Democrat plan to brand and insult our police and soldiers as white supremacists and neo-Nazis. How insulting,” GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said ahead of the vote.