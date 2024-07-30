WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Senate Set To Pass Bill Designed To Protect Kids From Dangerous Online Content

July 30, 2024 7:52AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to pass legislation that is designed to protect children from dangerous online content.

It is pushing forward with what would be the first major effort by Congress in decades to hold tech companies more accountable for the harm that they cause.

The bill, set to be voted on Tuesday, has sweeping bipartisan support and has been pushed by parents of children who died by suicide after online bullying.

It would force companies to take reasonable steps to prevent harm on online platforms frequently used by minors, requiring them to exercise “duty of care” and ensure that they generally default to the safest settings possible.

