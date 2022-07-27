Senate passes Chips Act to subsidize semiconductor chip production

▶ Watch Video: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo: CHIPS semiconductor bill “a matter of national security”

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would provide subsidies for the production of semiconductor chips, technology the Biden administration says is critical to the United States’ economy and national security. The final vote was 64-33.

The bill still needs to pass the House before it can go to President Biden’s desk for his signature. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through both chambers before August recess. The House passed a similar bill to support semiconductor chip production earlier this year, but Democrats have since negotiated further to reach an agreement that could pass both chambers.

“As Americans are worried about the state of the economy and the cost of living, the CHIPS bill is one answer: it will accelerate the manufacturing of semiconductors in America, lowering prices on everything from cars to dishwashers,” Mr. Biden said in a statement. “It also will create jobs – good-paying jobs right here in the United States. It will mean more resilient American supply chains, so we are never so reliant on foreign countries for the critical technologies that we need for American consumers and national security. I want to thank senators in both parties for their hard work on this legislation.”

The CHIPS for America Act, short for the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act, would designate $52 billion in subsidies and offer an investment tax credit to encourage semiconductor companies to boost manufacturing in the U.S. Mr. Biden held a virtual meeting Monday with CEOs and labor leaders to discuss the bill, to send the message that the U.S. relies too heavily on China for chips that power electronics, medical supplies and defense equipment. The president wants to sign the bill as soon as possible. At the time, the president also made the case that increasing semiconductor production “here at home” will help fight inflation.

“One-third of the core inflation last year in 2021 — one-third of it — was due to the high price of automobiles,” he said. “You know why that’s driven? That’s driven by an inability to manufacture more automobiles. Why? The shortage of semiconductors.”

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo pointed out during an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the U.S. currently doesn’t make any of the “leading edge” semiconductors, the sophisticated chips needed for military equipment and high-end computing. “We buy almost all of them from Taiwan … 90% we purchase from Taiwan,” she told moderator Margaret Brennan. The U.S., she argued, needs American companies to expand their production. Other European countries also provide incentives, Raimondo noted.

On Sunday, Raimondo was confident the bill would reach Mr. Biden’s desk. “This will be a big bipartisan vote in the House and the Senate,” she predicted.

She also pushed back against criticism from both the left and the right. Senator Bernie Sanders has called the bill a blank check for the the microchip industry. Raimondo said the bill clearly has bipartisan support.

“I fully dispute Sen. Sanders’ characterization of this. It isn’t a blank check,” Raimondo said on Sunday. “There are many strings attached. Strings attached — companies can’t use this money to build facilities in other countries. Companies who accept this money can’t then turn around and be building facilities in China for leading edge technology. There’s a lot of strings attached around the quality of jobs that have to be created, working with small contractors and minority-owned contractors. There are labor protections. So to say it’s a blank check is just dead wrong.”

— Jack Turman contributed to this report.