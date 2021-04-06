Senate parliamentarian OKs using reconciliation again

The Senate parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution can include reconciliation instructions, opening a path for Democrats to pass spending legislation by a simple majority vote, an aide for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday. Budget reconciliation, a parliamentary procedure to bypass the two-thirds requirement for legislation, was used to pass Mr. Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

The determination could be key for Democrats on top issues in a 50-50 Senate. Schumer’s spokesman called the parliamentarian’s determination an “important step forward that this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed.”

“The Parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions. This confirms the Leader’s interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues,” a spokesman for Schumer said. “While no decisions have been made on a legislative path forward using Section 304 and some parameters still need to be worked out, the Parliamentarian’s opinion is an important step forward that this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.