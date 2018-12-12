Senate Farm Bill Moves On to US House

The U.S. Senate recently passed the 2018 Farm Bill, which now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a conference call Tuesday, December 12. Senator Debbie Stabenow, ranking minority member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, lauded the work on the bill as a highly bipartisan effort, passing the Senate 87-13. It’s the most any farm bill was passed in the Senate.

The bill covers commodities, trade, conservation, rural development and more

Stabenow says Michigan is well represented in the legislation.

“Michigan really is on every page. One out of four jobs in Michigan are supported by agriculture and the food industry… and we are the most diverse state, in terms of what we grow, other than California… So, for me, I have to care about every part of the farm bill because it impacts us.”

If passed in the House and is signed by President Donald Trump, the law will remain in effect for about five years.