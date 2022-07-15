Senate candidate uses Snooki Cameo to take shot at Dr. Oz’s New Jersey ties

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. candidate John Fetterman shared a Cameo video Thursday in which “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi appears to highlight the New Jersey ties of Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman, who has previously slammed Dr. Oz for recently moving to Pennsylvania after living in New Jersey for three decades, shared a link to a Cameo video starring the 34-year-old reality tv star, with the caption: “Hey Dr. OZ 👋 JERSEY loves you + will not forget you!!!”

In the 47-second clip, Polizzi introduces herself as a “hot mess.”

“Hey, Mehmet! This is Nicole-Snooki,” she says. “I’m a hot mess on a reality show, basically, and I enjoy life.”

It is not clear if Polizzi was aware that she was making a video specifically addressing Dr. Oz, or if she even knows who he is, since she never refers to him as “Dr. Oz.” A personal use Cameo video from the reality tv star starts at $300, according to her Cameo page.

“I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job, and personally, I don’t know why anyone would want to leave Jersey, because it’s like, the best place ever, and we’re all hot messes,” she continues.

Hey @DrOz 👋 JERSEY loves you + will not forget you!!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YmaXfMpzUK — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 14, 2022

Polizzi then wishes Mehmet good luck, while snarkily suggesting he’ll be back in New Jersey soon anyway.

“But I want to say best of luck to you. I know you’re away from home and you’re in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you. I just want to let you know, I will not forget you. And don’t worry, you’ll be back home Jersey soon. This is only temporary.”

She ends the video with a kiss to the camera.

This is the latest attack in a contentious Senate race with months left to go until election day.

Dr. Oz, who is being endorsed by former President Donald Trump, recently won a close GOP primary race against David McCormick, while Fetterman has been off the campaign trail after suffering a stroke on May 13.