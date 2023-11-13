Sen. Tim Scott announces he’s dropping out of 2024 presidential race

Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina announced Sunday he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Scott made the announcement on Fox News’ “Sunday Night In America with Trey Gowdy.”

In a recent CBS News/YouGov poll, Scott was only commanding consideration from about 4% of voters, putting him in a distant fifth place behind the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

-This is a developing story. It will be updated.