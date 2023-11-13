WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Sen. Tim Scott announces he’s dropping out of 2024 presidential race

By CBS News
November 12, 2023 10:12PM EST
Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina announced Sunday he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Scott made the announcement on Fox News’ “Sunday Night In America with Trey Gowdy.”

In a recent CBS News/YouGov poll, Scott was only commanding consideration from about 4% of voters, putting him in a distant fifth place behind the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

-This is a developing story. It will be updated.

