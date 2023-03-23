WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Semi Truck On Fire Shuts Down I-69

By jonathan.dent
March 23, 2023 4:00AM EDT
Semi Truck On Fire Shuts Down I-69
(Getty Images)

A burning semi truck closed down a section of I-69 in Shiawassee County on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced shortly before noon that eastbound lanes on the roadway were closed at at Woodbury Road due to the fire. Michigan State Police say that the there was also a diesel spill at the site, leading to an environmental cleanup that kept the road closed long after the fire was extinguished.

All lanes reopened to traffic around 5:00 p.m.

