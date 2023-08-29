WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Semi Crashes Excavator Into Underside of I-675

By jonathan.dent
August 29, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Share
Semi Crashes Excavator Into Underside of I-675
(Getty Images)

Northbound M-13 was closed at Johnson Street in Saginaw for a few hours Monday afternoon due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure around 2:30. Pictures from the scene showed an excavator being transported on a trailer that had hit the underside of the bridge carrying I-675 over M-13. MDOT crews closed the road to remove the excavator and survey the damage. There’s been no word on the extent of the damage.

No injuries were reported.

Popular Stories

1

Carrollton Township Man Accused of Threatening Teen in Seattle
2

Gun Confiscated by Police in Chicago Linked to 2020 Murder in Huron County
3

Huron County Man Hurt in Tractor Accident
4

Missing Teen Located and Safe
5

Sen. Peters Talks Infrastructure, Lafayette Bridge on Bay City Motorcycle Stop