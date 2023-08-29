Semi Crashes Excavator Into Underside of I-675
August 29, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Northbound M-13 was closed at Johnson Street in Saginaw for a few hours Monday afternoon due to a crash.
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure around 2:30. Pictures from the scene showed an excavator being transported on a trailer that had hit the underside of the bridge carrying I-675 over M-13. MDOT crews closed the road to remove the excavator and survey the damage. There’s been no word on the extent of the damage.
No injuries were reported.