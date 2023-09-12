Self Love Beauty Hosting Mother-Son STEM Event in Midland

Self Love Beauty’s (SLB) Mother & Son Event will taking place at the Greater Michigan Construction Academy in Midland, MI on September 26 from 6:00-8:00pm.

Be sure you register to reserve your place and have some fun learning with other boys, moms, and female mentors. This year’s activity will be adaptable and accommodate every skill level and age. Incorporating an activity with a STEM focus allows the boys to potentially step out of their comfort zones with support from the women in their lives. They may even discover a new interest or passion that could open doors for STEM-based careers in the future. SLB facilitators will be guiding participants through a series of activities aimed at building confidence, improving communication, and strengthening relationships.

Tickets are $25 per adult and $15 per child, which include access to the event, STEM building, connection, and confidence activities, dinner, and a project to complete and take home after. Scholarships are available. Click here to register.