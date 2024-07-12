See photos of stars showing up for lavish Ambani wedding festivities

▶ Watch Video: Wedding planner describes cost and culture of Indian weddings

The son of Asia’s richest man is getting married in the culmination of a monthslong, star-studded, multi-event mega wedding this weekend, with the main event kicking off Friday. Anant Ambani, the son of Resilience Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant have an epic guest list that includes John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Mark Zuckerberg, Bollywood stars, famous cricket players, politicians and a who’s who from around the globe.

The wedding festivities kicked off in March with events attended by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner and Bill Gates.

Rihanna famously performed at the March party, a three-day event that included 1,200 guests, according to Reuters. The bride and groom also served dinner to 51,000 villagers in Jamnagar.

Another pre-wedding party — a cruise around the Mediterranean — featured performances by Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and the Backstreet Boys, BBC News reports.

Several other parties were held earlier this month – including a performance by Justin Bieber, according to BBC – but stars began pouring out of the Mumbai Airport this week for the main event. Here are some of the people who walked the red carpet – yes, they have a red carpet for photo ops – and who are expected to attend the nuptials.

Anant, Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Groom Anant Ambani poses for pictures with Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani on the red carpet on the day of his wedding with Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS

The groom, Anant Ambani, with his parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The elder Ambani is Asia’s richest man, with a fortune worth $123.7 billion, according to Forbes. He is the 11th richest person in the world, thanks mostly to his company which invests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail and financial services.

Resilience Industries also includes a successful broadband service called Jio and the Jio World Convention Centre will serve as the venue for the main wedding ceremony on Friday, according to Reuters.

Ambani Family during the Wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC on July 12, 2024 in Mumbai, India. Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Anant is the couple’s youngest son. Their daughter, Isha, got married in 2018 in a $83.8 million wedding, according to GQ India. Her wedding to Anand Piramal, the son of another billionaire, included a performance by Beyonce and is believed to have been the most expensive wedding in India.

Their other son, Isha’s twin brother Akash, married Shloka Mehta in 2019 in a wedding that included a performance by Coldplay, GQ India reports.

John Cena

John Cena poses for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS

Wrestler and actor John Cena did his signature “you can’t see me” hand gesture on the red carpet.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pose for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who won the Miss World pageant in 2000 and has a successful acting career in the U.S., and singer Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers attended the main event, taking photos on the red carpet. The pair had their own wedding in India in 2018.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, as photographed by paparazzi as she arrives in India for the wedding of Anant Ambani, the son of Resilience Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant. Reuters

Kim and Khloe Kardashian were filmed arriving in India to much fanfare. The pair also posted selfies on social media and showed off their fashions ahead of the event.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian shared photos and videos on social media ahead of the wedding. Kim Kardashian

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 11, 2024 in Mumbai, India. Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal was seen arriving in Mumbai for the wedding earlier this week. She is the first woman to hold the office of chief minister, a role she took on in 2011.

Cricketers Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

Indian cricketers Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma pose for pictures on the red carpet. Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters

Famous cricket players – including Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya – were invited to the wedding. Cricket is the most popular sport in India and one of the most popular in the world.

Actor Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan poses for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters

Varun Dhawan, one of India’s highest-paid actors with a long slate of Hindi movies, arrives at the main event.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday poses for photos in a custom “Anant’s Brigade” dress. PUNIT PARANJPEPUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, the daughter of foreign film actor Chunky Panday, attended the main event. She wore a custom dress with “Anant’s Brigade” embroidered on the back to show support for the groom.

Indian film director Atlee Kumar and wife attending the Wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC on July 12, 2024 in Mumbai, India. Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Indian film director Atlee Kumar’s wife also donned an “Anant’s Brigade” dress.

Actor Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor gestures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS

Arjun Kapoor, an actor who is the son of two film producers and part of a famous Bollywood film family, attended the main event.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump attended a pre-wedding bash of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, in Jamnagar, India, Friday, March 1, 2024. Ajit Solanki / AP

Ivanka and her daughter Arabella attended pre-wedding festivities in March. Trump was photographed with her husband, Jared Kushner, at the event.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur



Indian actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur during the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, on July 5, 2024 in Mumbai, India. Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Some of India’s most famous actors, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, attended pre-wedding festivities earlier this month.

A moment for the details

A custom mural, strings of lights covering the Ambani residence and fun fashions on the red carpet make up some of the lavish details of the event.

Artist Jagjot Singh Rubal paints portraits of Radhika Merchant Anant Ambani on July 10, 2024, ahead of their wedding. NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images

Decorations at Antilia private residence of Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, ahead of his son Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant at Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill on July 10, 2024 in Mumbai, India. Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times via Getty Images