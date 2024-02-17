SEDC Lending Program to Help Saginaw Businesses Prepare for Memorial Cup Visitors

The Saginaw Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) is looking to help local businesses prepare for an influx of visitors during the Memorial Cup in May.

The SEDC’s Memorial Cup Lending Program will give some local businesses loans of up to $5,000 to purchase inventory and equipment upgrades ahead of the 10-day event, which is expected to bring tens of thousands of people and $25 million dollars in economic impact to the region.

Applications are open for Saginaw businesses and entrepreneurs at saginaw-mi.com/MemorialCupLoan. Applicants must provide a summary of how the funds will be used and a 1-year financial history.