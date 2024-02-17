WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

SEDC Lending Program to Help Saginaw Businesses Prepare for Memorial Cup Visitors

By jonathan.dent
February 17, 2024 9:00AM EST
Share
SEDC Lending Program to Help Saginaw Businesses Prepare for Memorial Cup Visitors
2024 CHL Memorial Cup Presented by Dow (Saginaw Spirit)

The Saginaw Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) is looking to help local businesses prepare for an influx of visitors during the Memorial Cup in May.

The SEDC’s Memorial Cup Lending Program will give some local businesses loans of up to $5,000 to purchase inventory and equipment upgrades ahead of the 10-day event, which is expected to bring tens of thousands of people and $25 million dollars in economic impact to the region.

Applications are open for Saginaw businesses and entrepreneurs at saginaw-mi.com/MemorialCupLoan. Applicants must provide a summary of how the funds will be used and a 1-year financial history.

Popular Stories

1

Drugs, Guns, Cash, and Vehicles Seized in Tuesday Morning Drug Trafficking Bust in Saginaw
2

Clio Man Serving 48-Year Sentence Pleads No Contest to Additional CSC Charges
3

Pole Barn Fire In Bangor Township Under Investigation
4

Chesaning Woman Wins $500,000 in Michigan Lottery Instant Game
5

MDOT to Hold Open House on Major Road Projects in Gladwin County