Secret Service director agrees to testify to House lawmakers

▶ Watch Video: Secret Service snipers’ view of shooter may have been blocked by tree during Trump rally

Washington — U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has agreed to testify to the House Oversight Committee as Republicans ramp up efforts to investigate the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The committee’s Republican chairman, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, subpoenaed Cheatle on Wednesday for her testimony, requesting her appearance before lawmakers on July 22.

In a letter to Comer on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security offered Cheatle’s testimony on July 25, July 26 or the following week. The July 22 date clashed with her “travel and operational commitments.”

“While we are disappointed that the Committee rushed to issue a subpoena given the Department’s ongoing engagement with Congress, Director Cheatle welcomes the opportunity to testify before the Committee,” said the letter, which was obtained by CBS News.

The letter said the department and Secret Service “share your concern over the appalling events that occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania, last weekend and are committed to doing all we can to get to the bottom of what happened, understand all the facts, and take the appropriate action to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

A number of lawmakers have raised questions about how a gunman was able to get within striking distance of the Republican presidential nominee. The shooter fired several shots grazing Trump’s right his right ear, killing one rally attendee and seriously injuring two others.

Some lawmakers have called for Cheatle’s resignation in the wake of the apparent security lapses. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday he will create a special bipartisan task force to investigate the shooting.