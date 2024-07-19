WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Secret Service chief to testify Monday about Trump shooting

By CBS News
July 19, 2024 2:13PM EDT
Share
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle speaks during a press conference at the Secret Service's Chicago Field Office on June 4, 2024. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

▶ Watch Video: New details reveal Secret Service was notified of gunman before he shot at Trump

Washington — U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle will testify to the House Oversight Committee on Monday amid calls for her resignation or firing in wake of Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

“Americans demand answers from Director Kimberly Cheatle about the Secret Service’s historic security failures that led to the attempted assassination of President Trump, murder of an innocent victim, and harm to others in the crowd,” GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the committee’s chairman, said in a statement confirming the hearing at 10 a.m. ET. 

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agency is “committed to better understanding what happened before, during, and after” the shooting “to ensure it never happens again.” 

The Republican-led committee and Secret Service have been in a back-and-forth this week about a potential date for Cheatle to testify, which culminated in Comer subpoenaing the director to appear before lawmakers on Monday. 

In response, the agency said Cheatle welcomed the opportunity to testify, but asked that the date be pushed back to later in the week or the following week. 

Comer and the committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, declined the request, saying in a rare joint statement that she “must appear before the House Oversight Committee without delay on Monday.” 

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general announced Wednesday it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the attempted assassination, and other congressional Republicans have also vowed to launch their own inquiries. 

On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify to the House Judiciary Committee about the bureau’s investigation into the incident.

Ellis Kim, Andres Triay and Nicole Sganga contributed reporting. 

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Township Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured Wednesday Night
2

Saginaw County Man Dies In Fourth of July Boating Accident in Northern Michigan
3

University of Michigan-Flint professor is granted fund by NSF
4

Bay City Releases Information on Investigation into Former Events Coordinator
5

Missing Arenac County Couple Located