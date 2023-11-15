Secret Service agent on Naomi Biden’s detail fires weapon during car break-in

▶ Watch Video: Secret Service agent guarding Biden’s granddaughter fires gun during attempted car break-in

A Secret Service agent fired a service weapon Sunday night after encountering three people who were allegedly breaking the window of a parked and unoccupied government vehicle in Washington, D.C., the Secret Service said in a statement.

Two sources familiar with the incident confirmed the agent was assigned to Naomi Biden. Naomi Biden, the president’s granddaughter and the daughter of Hunter Biden, was not with the agents when the incident occurred although the agents were on-duty guarding the 29-year-old’s Georgetown home.

According to the Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, no one was struck, and the alleged offenders immediately fled the scene.

“There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

It’s not clear if the suspects knew they had targeted a government vehicle, which was unmarked and parked at the time.

The incident comes amid a rise in violent crime in the nation’s capital that is defying a nationwide downward trend. Violent crime in Washington, D.C., is up 39% from last year, while car thefts and carjackings are both up about 100%, according to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint near his Washington, D.C., home last month.

“We are definitely concerned about what we’re seeing, and not just here. Across the country, obviously,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

— Nancy Cordes contributed reporting.