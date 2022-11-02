Second woman to allege Herschel Walker paid for abortion “felt threatened”

▶ Watch Video: Amid record turnout, Georgia Senate candidates make their home-stretch appeals to voters

The second woman to accuse Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion said in an interview Tuesday that Walker pressured her to end her pregnancy because she and the child “would not be safe” if she gave birth.

“He was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him, that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe,” the woman, identified as Jane Doe, told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I felt threatened and I thought I had no choice.”

In a statement released shortly after the interview aired, Walker said, “This was a lie a week ago and it is a lie today.”

“Seven days before an election, the Democrats trot out Gloria Allred and some woman I do not know. My opponents will do and say anything to win this election. The entire Democrat machine is coming after me and the people of Georgia,” he wrote.

The woman allowed her face to be shown on camera, but her name remained concealed. She reiterated many of the allegations that she and her attorney, Gloria Allred, first made in late October, saying she and Walker had a six-year affair that began in the late 1980s while he was married and playing in the NFL.

Doe said she became pregnant in 1993, and Walker convinced her to have an abortion. She said he drove her to the clinic and gave her cash to pay for the procedure. She shared with ABC what she said were letters from Walker signed with the letter “H,” a photo of him asleep, hotel receipts from the time and a voicemail she purports to be from him.

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “He waited in the car while I went in and had the procedure.” A second woman who claimed Herschel Walker encouraged and paid for her to have an abortion in 1993 talks to @jujuchangabc about her alleged relationship with the Georgia Senate candidate. pic.twitter.com/jZR19PQTiZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 1, 2022

The woman said she decided to show her face after seeing Walker strongly deny allegations made by another woman who said he also paid for her abortion in 2009.

“He immediately called her a liar and said, ‘I never signed anything with the letter H,’ and I knew I had many cards from him where he signed the letter ‘H.’ And so I believed then that she was telling the truth,” she said.

Doe said she told her parents and some friends that she had a miscarriage “because I couldn’t tell them the truth.” She said she kept in touch with Walker over the years, and saw each other at a conference in 2019. A friend who took a photo of Doe and Walker at the conference told ABC News their embrace was “very emotional.”

Doe, who says she’s a registered independent and voted for former President Donald Trump twice, told ABC News that Walker is unfit to be a senator because “honesty matters.”

Walker admitted to writing a check to the other woman who claimed he paid for her abortion in 2009, but denied knowing what the money was used for.

Both political parties see Georgia’s Senate race as a key battleground for control of the chamber. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock flipped the seat in a Jan. 5, 2021, runoff, but polls have consistently shown the race to be close. A September CBS News poll showed Warnock with a two-point lead, and CBS News rates this race as a “toss up.”

In a statement released after the interview Tuesday, the Warnock campaign said it “adds to a pattern of false claims and disturbing behavior and continues to raise the question: what else don’t voters know about Herschel Walker and when will he answer questions for the people of Georgia?”

At an event Tuesday morning in Madison, Georgia, Walker alluded to the allegation and said Democrats are “coming after me with everything right now.”

“Y’all see. They’re throwing the kitchen sink,” he said.