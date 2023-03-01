Second Suspect Charged in December Saginaw Homicide While Third Still At Large

source: Saginaw Police Dept.

Saginaw police are looking for a third suspect in a homicide investigation, while two other people have been arrested and arraigned.

31-year-old Delano Green was found shot inside Tae & G’s Hand Wash and More at 2211 East Holland Avenue on December 13 and pronounced dead at a local hospital. 35-year-old Allen Foster was arrested last Friday and charged with open murder, while 33-year-old Marcus Gilmer was arrested Monday, who is also charged with open murder and several other felonies.

The suspects have a preliminary hearing March 14.