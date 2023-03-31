Second Phase of Saginaw’s Home Rehabilitation Program Slated to Begin

The City of Saginaw is preparing to launch the second phase of its Home Rehabilitation Program.

The initiative, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, provides assistance to homeowners within the city to make certain repairs or replacements in their homes. The first phase launched in December, and helped homeowners install new furnaces. The City says that 48 homes have gotten new furnaces, and 157 more are still being worked on.

The second phase will focus on roof repairs and replacements. City Staff will give a presentation on the details of the second phase during the April 3 Saginaw City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. to announce application dates and qualifications.