Second Fire Reported in Bridgeport Township Apartment Building

Several fire departments responded to a structure fire Friday, May 27 in Bridgeport Township at the same location where a woman died and a man was injured in a fire May 26.
58-year-old Sheryl Williams was found dead and 59-year-old Anthony Roe was hospitalized with critical injuries in Thursday’s fire at an apartment building at 2236 King Rd. Around 1:45 a.m. Friday, units were on the scene at that location for what Saginaw County Central Dispatch described as a rekindled fire.
It’s unknown at this time if there were any additional injuries are what more damaged was caused by the second fire.