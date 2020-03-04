Second Federal Grant Announced For Lake State Railway
Congressman Dan Kildee. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
Congressman Dan Kildee says Michigan businesses and farmers will be better able to ship their products across America and the world thanks to a second federal grant provided to Saginaw based Lake State Railway.
The Flint Township Democrat says the nearly $7,900,000 will help Lake State invest in its Huron subdivision. Kildee explained Lake State operates hundreds of miles of track encompassing Saginaw, Gaylord and Alpena down to the Detroit area with those lines running through Bay City, Midland and Flint.
Lake State already received another $8,600,000 federal grant last June to improve its railroad infrastructure.
Kildee noted continuing to upgrade that infrastructure is vital to growing the economy.