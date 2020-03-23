Second Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Bay County, First in Isabella
Coronaviruses research, conceptual illustration. Vials of blood in a centrifuge being tested for coronavirus infection. (Alpha Media Image Library)
The Bay County Health Department said late Monday that a second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been identified, involving an adult female. They are working to identify and contact close contacts of the patient, to assess risk and determine how to manage those who may have been exposed. This case was not included in state health officials’ Monday update on the number of cases in Michigan.
The Central Michigan District Health Department has also announced a positive COVID-19 case in Isabella County, which is that county’s first. This case is also not part of Monday’s total from Michigan officials.