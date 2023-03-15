Sebewaing man faces hearing today on weapons charges

A man from Sebewaing will find out today if he’ll remain in jail while his case involving a threat against the Governor and others moves through federal court.

Randall Berka II was arrested March 9th after he posted a YouTube video and threatened to kill Governor Whitmer and President Biden. The 30-year-old faces federal charges of being a prohbited person in possession of a firearm after he was found in posession of four firearms, three long guns and a pistol, after he had been committed to a mental institution, and while he was a daily user of marijuana. Berka was also in possession of ammunition and body armor.

A relative of Berka’s purchased the weapons for him, but that person now fears that Berka’s mental health treatment is not working and is in fear of him. Among other statements posted on YouTube the complaint says Berka posed “im going to kill these democrats biden deserves to die,” “im gonna kill lgbt freaks,” “you could be like me and get guns and threaten to kill politicians. Im more than willing tot kill whitmer and I do live in Michigan,” “Ill assault her . . . with my bullets,” and “i buy guns though and plot to kill people.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Berka makes his first appearance in U.S. District Court today in Bay City. The U.S. Attorney’s office will ask the court to hold Berka in jail because of his danger to the community and flight risk. He faces 15 years in prison if he’s convicted.