Seasoned Ascension Saint Mary’s FlightCare Nurse to Retire

Ascension St. Mary’s FlightCare is bidding farewell to one of its most tenured members. Lori Smith, an EMT and Certified Flight Registered Nurse, will retire at the end of May, after 34 years of service.

Smith joined FlightCare as a nurse. She says she was attracted by the fascinating life-saving work done by air medical helicopters. She is the longest-serving flight nurse among air medical transport programs in Michigan.

Hospital administrators say Smith has been an integral part of FlightCare’s success, having participated in thousands of flights and changed the lives of thousands of people. Smith is the first and only dual-certified staff member at FlightCare, earning both her Flight Paramedic and Flight Registered Nurse certifications.

In retirement, Smith says she plans to spend more time with family and travel.