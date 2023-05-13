WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Seasoned Ascension Saint Mary’s FlightCare Nurse to Retire

By jonathan.dent
May 13, 2023 9:00AM EDT
Share
Seasoned Ascension Saint Mary’s FlightCare Nurse to Retire
FlightCare Nurse Lori Smith (Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital)

Ascension St. Mary’s FlightCare is bidding farewell to one of its most tenured members. Lori Smith, an EMT and Certified Flight Registered Nurse, will retire at the end of May, after 34 years of service.

Smith joined FlightCare as a nurse. She says she was attracted by the fascinating life-saving work done by air medical helicopters. She is the longest-serving flight nurse among air medical transport programs in Michigan.

Hospital administrators say Smith has been an integral part of FlightCare’s success, having participated in thousands of flights and changed the lives of thousands of people. Smith is the first and only dual-certified staff member at FlightCare, earning both her Flight Paramedic and Flight Registered Nurse certifications.

In retirement, Smith says she plans to spend more time with family and travel.

Popular Stories

1

Crash in Midland County Claims Life of Motorcyclist
2

Hemlock Semiconductor Donates to Hemlock PSD
3

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce 160th Award Ceremony
4

Saginaw Man Killed in Stabbing Attack
5

Wildfire Credit Union Longtime Employee, Linda McGee, Retires