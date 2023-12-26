Search underway for missing, pregnant teen who was about to be induced

▶ Watch Video: CLEAR Alert in effect for pregnant teen missing near San Antonio

Officials and family members are searching for a pregnant Texas teenager who disappeared a day before she was scheduled to be induced.

The Leon Valley Police Department told CBS News that Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, was reported missing by her family and was last seen on Dec. 22.

Soto’s family told CBS News affiliate KENS that she was set to be induced on Saturday night and is a week past her due date. Police confirmed to CBS News that Soto had missed an appointment.

On Monday, the department issued a CLEAR alert, which are sent out for missing, kidnapped or abducted adults who are in immediate danger, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The CLEAR alert said that Soto, who is 5’1″ and has brown hair and eyes, was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22. The alert said that she might be in a gray 2013 Kia Optima with temporary Texas tags.

KENS reported that the address where Soto was last seen was the apartment complex where she lived with her boyfriend, the father of her child. According to Soto’s family, no one has been able to contact the boyfriend since Soto disappeared.

Rachel Soto, the teen’s grandmother, said that her granddaughter was excited to welcome her baby and had a nursery decorated and a name picked out. The teen is expecting a baby boy, her grandmother said.

“She was thrilled and excited about being a mom … I pray to God every day, every minute, every second of the day we pray to God to bring her home, to bring her home safely because we need her home, to complete our family again,” Rachel Soto said.

KENS reported that police attempted to enter Soto’s apartment on Monday, but were unsuccessful. Soto’s friends and family organized a search of the area on Monday night, and Soto’s family told KENS they would do a second search of the area around Soto’s apartment on Tuesday afternoon as well.

Soto’s grandmother says the family just wants answers and to see the teen safely returned.

“It’s not normal, something’s not adding up here … I want answers, we all want answers,” Soto said. “She’s a beautiful girl … She’ll help anyone and I want someone to help us.”