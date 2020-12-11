      Weather Alert

Search on for possible sailor overboard from USS Theodore Roosevelt

News Desk
Dec 11, 2020 @ 4:08pm

The Navy and Coast Guard were searching off the Southern California coast late Thursday for a possible sailor overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, the U.S. Third Fleet said. The search and rescue operation was launched after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water.

A sailor was then unaccounted for during a vessel-wide assembly.

uss-theodore-roosevelt.jpg
File photo shows USS Theodore Roosevelt at sea

U.S. Navy/MCSN Kaylianna Genier

Three helicopters and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat were taking part in the search.

The Theodore Roosevelt is the aircraft carrier from which Navy Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of his command in early April after sending out a letter pleading for help in containing a coronavirus outbreak onboard. 

