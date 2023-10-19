Search for Missing Genesee County Woman Becomes Recovery Effort

Authorities say the search for a former Genesee County administrative assistant is now being investigated as a homicide.

Sheriff Chris Swanson says 57-year-old Steve Higgins died after shooting himself in front of police early Wednesday morning. Higgins and his wife, 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter had been missing since Saturday.

Swanson said in a social media livestream that evidence of a violent struggle was found at the couple’s home in Flushing and in McWhirter’s vehicle.

“I know these details are grim,” said Swanson. “I say this because this case has such an impact on the dangers and the escalation of domestic violence.”

The vehicle had been tracked to Norwalk, Ohio over the weekend, but had been returned to the couple’s home.

Swanson says his agency is switching its focus from rescue to recovery, and asks anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of McWhirter’s white 2022 Hyundai Tucson between Saturday and Tuesday to call (810) 257-3422.