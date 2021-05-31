      Weather Alert

Search Continues for Missing Man in Saginaw Bay

Ric Antonio
May 31, 2021 @ 3:33pm
The Coast Guard and Bay County Sheriff’s Office are still searching for a man who went overboard in the Saginaw Bay last night.

Police received reports just before 6pm Sunday that the man had fallen into the water from a boat voluntarily to rescue a dog.

The search for the missing man began around 7:20pm and continued until about 9:40pm, with Coast Guard officials continuing to walk nearby beaches through 1am Monday morning.

Searches resumed around 7:30am this morning, and will continue until the man is found or the Sheriff’s department makes a determination to call off the search.

