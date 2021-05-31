Search Continues for Missing Man in Saginaw Bay
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The Coast Guard and Bay County Sheriff’s Office are still searching for a man who went overboard in the Saginaw Bay last night.
Police received reports just before 6pm Sunday that the man had fallen into the water from a boat voluntarily to rescue a dog.
The search for the missing man began around 7:20pm and continued until about 9:40pm, with Coast Guard officials continuing to walk nearby beaches through 1am Monday morning.
Searches resumed around 7:30am this morning, and will continue until the man is found or the Sheriff’s department makes a determination to call off the search.