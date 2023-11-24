Search Continues for Missing Huron County Woman In California

The search for a missing Huron County woman in California continues.

However, California authorities are scaling back their approach, transitioning to a limited search and investigation. 66-year-old Ann Herford of Elkton was last seen November 12 after informing a friend she was going hiking. Police located her vehicle at a trailhead of the Arnold Rim Trail System in Arnold, California on November 15. 18 agencies and nearly 480 individuals participated in the search.

Police say they don’t believe any criminal activity is a contributing factor in Herford’s disappearance based on available evidence in the case.