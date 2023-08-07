Scrap Metal Dumped After Semi Trailer Crash in Davison Township

No one was hurt after a semi trailer went over a guardrail on I-69 in Davison Township last Friday.

Police say the crash occurred around 3:00 P.M. when a vehicle merging onto the expressway struck the semi, causing it’s trailer to flip over the guardrail at the Irish Road overpass. The trailer spilled scrap metal down the embankments from the overpass while the truck itself remained on the roadway. Police say there was no structural damage to the guardrail or the overpass.

The crash closed one lane of I-69 for several hours as crews worked to clean up the spill.