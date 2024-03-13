Scott Peterson Appears Virtually in California Court As LA Innocence Project Takes Up Murder Case

Scott Peterson appears via video call for a status hearing at San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Andy Alfaro/The Modesto Bee via AP, Pool)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scott Peterson appeared virtually in court, nearly 20 years after he was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Laci, and dumping her body into San Francisco Bay in 2002.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project has taken up Peterson’s case.

They asked a court Monday to order new DNA tests and allow their investigators to access evidence connected with a burglary across the street from the couple’s California home.

A jury in 2004 found Peterson guilty of murder in the deaths of Laci and their unborn child.

In January, the LA Innocence Project filed motions on Peterson’s behalf.

The 51-year-old appeared in court Tuesday via Zoom for a status conference.