School cancels classes after teacher dies of possible bacterial meningitis

A Denver-area high school canceled Tuesday night athletics and activities and Wednesday classes out of what officials called an abundance of caution following the death of a teacher from suspected bacterial meningitis, CBS Colorado reports.

The Arapahoe County Public Health Department said Maddie Schmidt, of Eaglecrest High School, in Aurora, had symptoms consistent with the illness.

Bacterial meningitis is potentially contagious and serious and could require hospitalization but can be treated with antibiotics.

The school sent a letter to parents saying in part, “We take this matter very seriously and are working closely with Arapahoe County Public Health (ACPH) to identify students or staff who may have been in close contact with the infected staff person. Arapahoe County Public Health will reach out directly to all staff members and families of students determined to be close contact. Those individuals will be offered preventative antibiotics.”

PSAT and SAT testing that was supposed to take place Wednesday will be rescheduled.

The school was sending out general information from Arapahoe County Public Health about bacterial meningitis, including information about symptoms and when to call a healthcare provider.