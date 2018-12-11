School Board Bolsters Fund Balance While Changing Members

The Bay City school district is being asked by the school board to maintain at least a 10 % fund balance in its general fund. Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says that could be adjusted in the event of a future economic downturn.

Meanwhile the board itself is changing. That includes trustee Pauline Helmling who’s leaving after 17 years and Alan Bauer who’s departing after two. Trustee Tom Baird who ran as a write in to win an uncontested six year term in November will vacate his current seat which has two years left.

The district will accept applications starting January First with interviews planned for January 7th. The Board expects to name someone to fill Baird’s old seat January 14th.