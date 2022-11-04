Scholarships Available Through Saginaw Community Foundation

The Saginaw Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for 2023.

High School, college, and non-traditional students who are pursuing post-secondary education can apply for over 235 scholarships available through the organization by filling out a single online form. According to SCF, many of the scholarships being offered are awarded to multiple students, and each recipient can be awarded more than one scholarship. Earlier this year, over $920,000 was given to a total of 378 students through 692 scholarships.

Applications, as well as other resources for students, can be found at saginawfoundation.org. The deadline for submissions is February 10, 2023.