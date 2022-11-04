WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM Logo

Scholarships Available Through Saginaw Community Foundation

By jonathan.dent
November 4, 2022 2:00AM EDT
Share
Scholarships Available Through Saginaw Community Foundation

The Saginaw Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for 2023.

High School, college, and non-traditional students who are pursuing post-secondary education can apply for over 235 scholarships available through the organization by filling out a single online form. According to SCF, many of the scholarships being offered are awarded to multiple students, and each recipient can be awarded more than one scholarship. Earlier this year, over $920,000  was given to a total of 378 students through 692 scholarships.

Applications, as well as other resources for students, can be found at saginawfoundation.org. The deadline for submissions is February 10, 2023.

Popular Stories

1

Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash
2

Teen Victim Identified in Sunday Saginaw Shooting
3

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
4

Georgia Woman Killed In Saginaw Shooting
5

Teen Charged As Adult in Bay City Shooting