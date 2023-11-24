Scholarship Funding Available through Midland Area Community Foundation

The Midland Area Community Foundation is accepting scholarship applications online until January 31.

More than $800,000 is available through various scholarships established by local donors and held at the Community Foundation. The applications are open to high school seniors, current college students, and adults resuming postsecondary education or retraining to enter the job market. Scholarships are available to any student residing in Midland County, while a limited number are also available for Gladwin County residents. Students only have to fill out one application to be automatically matched to scholarships for which they qualify.

Visit midlandfoundation.org for applications or more information.